Software Engineer compensation in Tricity at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 73.3K per year for T1 to PLN 190K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Tricity package totals PLN 72.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
PLN 73.3K
PLN 73.3K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
T3
PLN 190K
PLN 190K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
