Software Engineer compensation in Moldova at Grid Dynamics ranges from MDL 617K per year for T2 to MDL 905K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Moldova package totals MDL 705K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) MDL -- MDL -- MDL -- MDL -- T2 Software Engineer MDL 617K MDL 617K MDL 0 MDL 0 T3 Senior Software Engineer MDL 905K MDL 905K MDL 0 MDL 0 T4 Staff Software Engineer MDL -- MDL -- MDL -- MDL -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( MDL ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Grid Dynamics ?

