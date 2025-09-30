Company Directory
Software Engineer compensation in Armenia at Grid Dynamics ranges from AMD 18.15M per year for T2 to AMD 25.76M per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Armenia package totals AMD 20.77M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
T2
Software Engineer
AMD 18.15M
AMD 18M
AMD 0
AMD 154K
T3
Senior Software Engineer
AMD 23.09M
AMD 22.89M
AMD 0
AMD 192K
T4
Staff Software Engineer
AMD 25.76M
AMD 23.45M
AMD 0
AMD 2.31M
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Software Engineer u Grid Dynamics in Armenia ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od AMD 25,755,347. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Grid Dynamics za ulogu Software Engineer in Armenia je AMD 20,773,854.

