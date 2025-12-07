Company Directory
Gresham Smith
Gresham Smith Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in United States package at Gresham Smith totals $94K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Gresham Smith's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Gresham Smith
Water Resources Engineer
Atlanta, GA
Total per annum
$94K
Level
P4
Base salary
$94K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Gresham Smith?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Gresham Smith in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $111,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gresham Smith for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $94,000.

