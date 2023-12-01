Company Directory
Greenphire
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Greenphire Salaries

Greenphire's salary ranges from $101,490 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $136,178 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Greenphire. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$101K
Software Engineer
$130K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Greenphire is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,178. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Greenphire is $130,340.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Greenphire

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • See all companies →

Other Resources