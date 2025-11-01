Software Engineer compensation in United States at Grainger ranges from $107K per year for Software Engineer I to $195K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $139K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grainger's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$107K
$102K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer II
$132K
$126K
$0
$5.3K
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$153K
$6.3K
$13.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title