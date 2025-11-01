Data Scientist compensation in United States at Grainger ranges from $153K per year for Senior Data Scientist to $195K per year for Lead Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grainger's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$153K
$145K
$0
$8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
