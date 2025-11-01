Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany at Grafana totals €123K per year for Senior Engineering Manager. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €119K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Grafana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Engineering Manager
€123K
€123K
€0
€0
Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grafana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)