GovTech Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Singapore package at GovTech totals SGD 145K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GovTech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
GovTech
Project Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per annum
SGD 145K
Level
L2
Base salary
SGD 114K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 31.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at GovTech?

SGD 211K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga Project Manager ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes GovTech in Singapore on aastase kogutasuga SGD 195,953. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte GovTech Project Manager ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Singapore on SGD 135,144.

