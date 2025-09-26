Company Directory
GovTech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

GovTech Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Singapore package at GovTech totals SGD 138K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GovTech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
GovTech
Product Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per annum
SGD 138K
Level
L2
Base salary
SGD 112K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 25.9K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at GovTech?

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Die hoogste betalende salaris pakket gerapporteer vir 'n Product Manager by GovTech in Singapore is 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van SGD 298,803. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by GovTech vir die Product Manager rol in Singapore is SGD 149,876.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GovTech

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies →

Other Resources