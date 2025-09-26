Company Directory
GovTech
GovTech Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Singapore package at GovTech totals SGD 96.4K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GovTech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
GovTech
UX Designer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per annum
SGD 96.4K
Level
L1
Base salary
SGD 81.8K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 14.6K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at GovTech?

SGD 211K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at GovTech in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 155,811. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GovTech for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 86,198.

