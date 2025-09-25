Company Directory
GovTech
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

GovTech Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Singapore package at GovTech totals SGD 132K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GovTech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
GovTech
Data Scientist
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per annum
SGD 132K
Level
L2
Base salary
SGD 132K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at GovTech?

SGD 211K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

Other Resources