Company Directory
Government of Canada
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Government of Canada Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Canada package at Government of Canada totals CA$112K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Government of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Government of Canada
Cloud Architect
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$112K
Level
Entry
Base salary
CA$112K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Government of Canada?

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Government of Canada in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$125,557. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government of Canada for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$112,395.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Government of Canada

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies →

Other Resources