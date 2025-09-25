Company Directory
The median Legal compensation in Canada package at Government of Canada totals CA$118K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Government of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Government of Canada
Legal Counsel
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$118K
Level
LP-02
Base salary
CA$118K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
