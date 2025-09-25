Company Directory
Government of Canada
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Government of Canada Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Canada package at Government of Canada totals CA$122K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Government of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Government of Canada
Senior Data Scientist
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$122K
Level
EC6
Base salary
CA$122K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Government of Canada?

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Government of Canada in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$126,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government of Canada for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$107,597.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Government of Canada

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • See all companies →

Other Resources