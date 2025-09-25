Company Directory
Government of Canada
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Government of Canada Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in Canada package at Government of Canada totals CA$111K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Government of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Government of Canada
Accountant
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Total per annum
CA$111K
Level
3
Base salary
CA$111K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Government of Canada?

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Government of Canada in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$135,354. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government of Canada for the Accountant role in Canada is CA$111,384.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Government of Canada

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • See all companies →

Other Resources