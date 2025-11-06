Company Directory
Goodnotes Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Goodnotes ranges from £50.7K per year for L2 to £74.1K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £91K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Goodnotes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Entry Level Software Engineer(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
Software Engineer
£50.7K
£50.7K
£0
£0
L3
Software Engineer
£74.1K
£74.1K
£0
£0
L4
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Goodnotes?

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Goodnotes in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £164,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Goodnotes for the Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £89,611.

