Goodnotes Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Goodnotes ranges from £50.7K per year for L2 to £74.1K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £91K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Goodnotes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Entry Level Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- L2 Software Engineer £50.7K £50.7K £0 £0 L3 Software Engineer £74.1K £74.1K £0 £0 L4 Senior Software Engineer £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- View 3 More Levels

What's the vesting schedule at Goodnotes ?

