Company Directory
Glowforge
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Glowforge Salaries

Glowforge's salary ranges from $161,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $447,225 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glowforge. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $161K
Marketing
$192K
Mechanical Engineer
$211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Product Manager
$447K
Project Manager
$169K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glowforge is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $447,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glowforge is $192,135.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Glowforge

Related Companies

  • USAA
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Epic Systems
  • Sephora
  • Zocdoc
  • See all companies →

Other Resources