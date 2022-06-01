Company Directory
GLOBO
GLOBO Salaries

GLOBO's salary ranges from $11,613 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Brazil at the low-end to $120,600 for a Technical Program Manager in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GLOBO. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $29.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$99.5K
Product Designer
$11.6K

Product Manager
$60.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GLOBO is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GLOBO is $79,788.

