Globant
Globant Salaries

Globant's salary ranges from $11,235 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Argentina at the low-end to $298,500 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Globant. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Web Developer

Project Manager
Median $19.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $40.3K

Solution Architect
Median $126K
Technical Program Manager
Median $190K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $196K
Accountant
$15.9K
Administrative Assistant
$143K
Business Operations Manager
$33.6K
Business Analyst
$46.4K
Business Development
$299K
Customer Service
$50.3K
Human Resources
$15.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$13.3K
Management Consultant
$71.9K
Marketing
$11.2K
Marketing Operations
$52.3K
Product Designer
$46.8K
Product Manager
$39.4K
Program Manager
Median $219K
Sales
$80.4K
Sales Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Globant is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Globant is $46,752.

Other Resources