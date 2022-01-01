GlobalLogic Salaries

Company Directory
GlobalLogic's salary ranges from $1,516 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $240,000 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GlobalLogic. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $31.4K
Senior Software Engineer $52.9K
Associate Consultant $43.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $240K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $132K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $177K
Accountant
$166K
Business Analyst
$22.3K
Customer Service
$36.7K
Customer Service Operations
$74.5K
Data Analyst
$22.5K
Data Scientist
$111K
Financial Analyst
$167K
Hardware Engineer
$27.9K
Management Consultant
$30K
Product Designer
$69.5K
Project Manager
$194K
Recruiter
$98K
Sales
$214K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$74.5K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
UX Researcher
$95.5K
Venture Capitalist
$1.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GlobalLogic is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GlobalLogic is $74,511.

