The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at GIGABYTE totals NT$684K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GIGABYTE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
GIGABYTE
Hardware Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per annum
$22.3K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$22.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at GIGABYTE?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at GIGABYTE in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,157,382. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GIGABYTE for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$745,108.

