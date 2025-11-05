Company Directory
GFT Group
GFT Group Software Engineer Salaries in Spain

The median Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at GFT Group totals €42.7K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GFT Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
GFT Group
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per annum
€42.7K
Level
L4
Base salary
€42.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at GFT Group?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Salesforce Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GFT Group in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €51,147. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GFT Group for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €40,669.

Other Resources