GFT Group Software Engineer Salaries in Poland

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at GFT Group ranges from PLN 129K per year for Software Engineer to PLN 174K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 160K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GFT Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- Software Engineer PLN 129K PLN 129K PLN 0 PLN 0 Senior Software Engineer PLN 174K PLN 174K PLN 0 PLN 0 Lead Software Engineer PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN --

+ PLN 217K + PLN 333K + PLN 74.8K + PLN 131K + PLN 82.3K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( PLN ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at GFT Group ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title