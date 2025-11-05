Software Engineer compensation in Italy at GFT Group ranges from €26K per year for Junior Software Engineer to €29.7K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Italy package totals €27.1K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GFT Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€26K
€25K
€0
€971.7
Software Engineer
€29.7K
€28.8K
€0
€846.3
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
