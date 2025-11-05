Company Directory
GFT Group Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo at GFT Group ranges from R$103K per year for Software Engineer to R$170K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package totals R$143K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GFT Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$103K
R$103K
R$0
R$0
Senior Software Engineer
R$170K
R$168K
R$0
R$1.7K
Lead Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GFT Group in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$192,934. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GFT Group for the Software Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$139,918.

