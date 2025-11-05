Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo at GFT Group ranges from R$103K per year for Software Engineer to R$170K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package totals R$143K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GFT Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$103K
R$103K
R$0
R$0
Senior Software Engineer
R$170K
R$168K
R$0
R$1.7K
Lead Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***