Software Engineer compensation in United States at Genesys ranges from $92.4K per year for L1 to $181K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$92.4K
$90.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
$118K
$112K
$0
$6.3K
L3
$140K
$128K
$2.9K
$8.8K
L4
$186K
$163K
$0
$23.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
