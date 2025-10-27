Company Directory
Genesys Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Genesys ranges from $163K per year for L2 to $292K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Product Manager
$163K
$149K
$0
$13.8K
L3
Senior Product Manager
$218K
$181K
$7.5K
$29K
L4
Staff Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Genesys?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Genesys in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $291,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genesys for the Product Manager role in United States is $174,000.

