Product Manager compensation in United States at Genesys ranges from $163K per year for L2 to $292K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L2 Product Manager $163K $149K $0 $13.8K L3 Senior Product Manager $218K $181K $7.5K $29K L4 Staff Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 3 More Levels

