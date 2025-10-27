Genesys Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in Ireland at Genesys ranges from €46.3K per year for L1 to €56.2K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €47.7K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Product Designer €46.3K €43.7K €0 €2.6K L2 Product Designer €56.2K €51.6K €0 €4.6K L3 Senior Product Designer € -- € -- € -- € -- L4 Lead Product Designer € -- € -- € -- € -- View 1 More Levels

+ €50.5K + €77.5K + €17.4K + €30.5K + €19.2K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Genesys ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title