Product Designer compensation in Ireland at Genesys ranges from €46.3K per year for L1 to €56.2K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €47.7K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
