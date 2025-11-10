Company Directory
General Motors
Mechanical Engineer Level

Mechanical Engineer 3

Levels at General Motors

  1. Mechanical Engineer 1L5
  2. Mechanical Engineer 2L6
  3. Mechanical Engineer 3L7
    4. Show 1 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
$136,636
Base Salary
$124,986
Share Grant ()
$0
Bonus
$11,650
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Other Resources