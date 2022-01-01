General Dynamics Information Technology Salaries

Company Directory
General Dynamics Information Technology's salary ranges from $75,000 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $164,175 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of General Dynamics Information Technology. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $112K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Systems Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $155K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $75K

Data Scientist
Median $143K
Solution Architect
Median $133K
Business Analyst
Median $91K
Data Analyst
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $146K
Management Consultant
$152K
Product Manager
$91.5K
Project Manager
$117K
Recruiter
$98.9K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
