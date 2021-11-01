Company Directory
Gazprom
Gazprom Salaries

Gazprom's salary ranges from $13,028 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success at the low-end to $86,918 for a Controls Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gazprom. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $30.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $23.9K
Data Analyst
Median $37.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Designer
Median $27.8K
Product Manager
Median $37K
Project Manager
Median $31.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $24.6K
Business Analyst
$49.5K
Controls Engineer
$86.9K
Copywriter
$19.2K
Customer Success
$13K
Financial Analyst
Median $60K
Geological Engineer
$37.1K
Graphic Designer
$37.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.2K
Investment Banker
$61.2K
Management Consultant
$20.9K
Marketing
$50.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$60.4K
Solution Architect
$63.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gazprom is Controls Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $86,918. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gazprom is $37,254.

