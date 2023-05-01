Company Directory
Gannett Fleming
Top Insights
    About

    Gannett Fleming is a global infrastructure firm that offers planning, design, technology, and construction management services for various markets and disciplines. With over 2,500 highly qualified individuals across 60 offices worldwide, they specialize in transportation, environmental, water, power, and facility-related projects. Founded in 1915, they prioritize sustainability and innovation in their projects and internal activities. Gannett Fleming is consistently ranked among the nation's most prestigious engineering firms and is committed to making their clients successful.

    http://www.gannettfleming.com
    Website
    1915
    Year Founded
    3,001
    Number of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

