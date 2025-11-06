Company Directory
The median Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package at Fundrise totals $197K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fundrise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fundrise
Software Engineer
Arlington, VA
Total per annum
$197K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$159K
Stock (/yr)
$27K
Bonus
$11K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Fundrise?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fundrise in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $225,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fundrise for the Software Engineer role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $177,500.

