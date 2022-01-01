Company Directory
Fujitsu
Fujitsu Salaries

Fujitsu's salary ranges from $14,141 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Russia at the low-end to $211,050 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fujitsu. Last updated: 11/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $129K

Networking Engineer

Product Manager
Median $175K
Business Operations Manager
$41.4K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

Business Analyst
$20.6K
Business Development
$168K
Customer Service
$15.6K
Data Analyst
$74.2K
Data Science Manager
$125K
Data Scientist
$58.8K
Facilities Manager
$40.6K
Financial Analyst
$68.5K
Hardware Engineer
$145K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.4K
Management Consultant
$55K
Marketing
$67.6K
Product Designer
$14.1K
Programme Manager
$67.1K
Project Manager
$48.6K
Sales
$211K
Sales Enablement
$47.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$17.5K
Solution Architect
$26.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fujitsu is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fujitsu is $60,617.

