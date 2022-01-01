FTI Consulting Salaries

Company Directory
FTI Consulting's salary ranges from $87,435 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $362,500 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of FTI Consulting. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
Accountant
$87.4K
Business Analyst
$189K

Data Analyst
$101K
Human Resources
$90.5K
Marketing
$153K
Software Engineer
$96K
The highest paying role reported at FTI Consulting is Management Consultant at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $362,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FTI Consulting is $135,188.

