FS-ISAC Salaries

FS-ISAC's median salary is $180,027 for a Cybersecurity Analyst . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FS-ISAC. Last updated: 11/20/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
$180K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FS-ISAC is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,027. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FS-ISAC is $180,027.

