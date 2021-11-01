Company Directory
Fresenius
Fresenius Salaries

Fresenius's salary ranges from $75,170 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $213,925 for a Project Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fresenius. Last updated: 10/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$89.6K
Product Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$214K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
Software Engineer
$75.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fresenius is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fresenius is $122,663.

Other Resources