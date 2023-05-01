FreeWire Technologies Salaries

Company Directory
FreeWire Technologies's salary ranges from $77,610 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $181,090 for a Product Manager at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Human Resources
$77.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$133K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Manager
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FreeWire Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FreeWire Technologies is $156,330.

