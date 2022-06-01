Company Directory
Fragomen
Fragomen Salaries

Fragomen's salary ranges from $46,214 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Singapore at the low-end to $208,950 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fragomen. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Analyst
$46.2K
Legal
$209K

The highest paying role reported at Fragomen is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fragomen is $140,000.

