Four Seasons Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel Salaries

Four Seasons Hotel's salary ranges from $40,300 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $104,520 for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Four Seasons Hotel. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Accountant
Median $63K
Administrative Assistant
$105K
Customer Service
$40.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Data Science Manager
$85.5K
Marketing
$74.6K
Product Designer
$43K
FAQ

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Four Seasons Hotel es Asistente Administrativo at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $104,520. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Four Seasons Hotel es $68,813.

