Fortinet Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Vancouver

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Vancouver at Fortinet ranges from CA$275K per year for P3 to CA$396K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Vancouver package totals CA$281K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$275K
CA$202K
CA$52.7K
CA$20.6K
P4
CA$253K
CA$177K
CA$58K
CA$17.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Fortinet in Greater Vancouver sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$395,707. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet for the Software Engineering Manager role in Greater Vancouver is CA$253,240.

