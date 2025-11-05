Fortinet Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Vancouver

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Vancouver at Fortinet ranges from CA$275K per year for P3 to CA$396K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Vancouver package totals CA$281K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- P2 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- P3 CA$275K CA$202K CA$52.7K CA$20.6K P4 CA$253K CA$177K CA$58K CA$17.7K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Fortinet ?

