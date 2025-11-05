Fortinet Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fortinet ranges from $128K per year for P1 to $281K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $213K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) $128K $106K $16K $5.7K P2 Software Engineer 2 $155K $141K $13.4K $0 P3 Senior Software Engineer $207K $172K $31.1K $4.4K P4 Staff Software Engineer $258K $202K $47.4K $8.9K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

