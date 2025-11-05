Fortinet Software Engineer Salaries in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area at Fortinet ranges from ₪501K per year for P3 to ₪509K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area package totals ₪509K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) ₪ -- ₪ -- ₪ -- ₪ -- P2 Software Engineer 2 ₪ -- ₪ -- ₪ -- ₪ -- P3 Senior Software Engineer ₪501K ₪448K ₪53K ₪0 P4 Staff Software Engineer ₪599K ₪470K ₪129K ₪0 View 2 More Levels

+ ₪199K + ₪306K + ₪68.7K + ₪120K + ₪75.5K Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Fortinet ?

