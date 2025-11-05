Software Engineer compensation in Israel at Fortinet ranges from ₪496K per year for P3 to ₪825K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪509K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P3
₪496K
₪415K
₪81K
₪0
P4
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
