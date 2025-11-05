Company Directory
Fortinet
Fortinet Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Vancouver

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Vancouver at Fortinet ranges from CA$107K per year for P1 to CA$236K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Vancouver package totals CA$115K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
CA$107K
CA$95.2K
CA$12K
CA$0
P2
Software Engineer 2
CA$114K
CA$100K
CA$13.4K
CA$0
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$137K
CA$119K
CA$18.3K
CA$0
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$211K
CA$158K
CA$50.8K
CA$2.6K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Web Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fortinet in Greater Vancouver sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$242,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet for the Software Engineer role in Greater Vancouver is CA$109,942.

