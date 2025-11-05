Software Engineer compensation in Greater Vancouver at Fortinet ranges from CA$107K per year for P1 to CA$236K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Vancouver package totals CA$115K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$107K
CA$95.2K
CA$12K
CA$0
P2
CA$114K
CA$100K
CA$13.4K
CA$0
P3
CA$137K
CA$119K
CA$18.3K
CA$0
P4
CA$211K
CA$158K
CA$50.8K
CA$2.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
