Company Directory
Fortinet
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Fortinet Product Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Fortinet totals $410K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fortinet
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$410K
Level
P6
Base salary
$350K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$60K
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
20 Years
What are the career levels at Fortinet?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Fortinet in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $510,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet for the Product Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $410,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fortinet

Related Companies

  • Check Point Software
  • Citrix
  • McAfee
  • Zscaler
  • Ciena
  • See all companies →

Other Resources