Company Directory
Fluke
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fluke Salaries

Fluke's salary ranges from $13,236 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Brazil at the low-end to $222,063 for a Human Resources in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fluke. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Human Resources
$222K
Mechanical Engineer
$111K
Product Designer
$13.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Product Manager
$183K
Project Manager
$137K
Software Engineer
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$216K
Technical Programme Manager
$109K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Fluke is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $222,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fluke is $124,055.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fluke

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources