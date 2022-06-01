Company Directory
Fluidra
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fluidra Salaries

Fluidra's salary ranges from $49,668 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $217,260 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fluidra. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $59.9K
Human Resources
$145K
Marketing
$59.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Product Designer
$166K
Recruiter
$143K
Software Engineer
$49.7K
Solution Architect
$217K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Най-високо платената позиция в Fluidra е Архитект на решения at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $217,260. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Fluidra е $142,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fluidra

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Roblox
  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • See all companies →

Other Resources