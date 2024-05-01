Company Directory
Florida Blue
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Florida Blue Salaries

Florida Blue's salary ranges from $66,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $151,900 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Florida Blue. Last updated: 10/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $66.5K
Actuary
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Data Analyst
$106K
Data Scientist
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$152K
Solution Architect
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Florida Blue is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $151,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Florida Blue is $112,775.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Florida Blue

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • Google
  • See all companies →

Other Resources